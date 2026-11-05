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Sessions from Studio A - Lucy Holden

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 5, 2026 at 6:55 PM CST
Lucy Holden performing in WNIJ's Studio A
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Lucy Holden performing in WNIJ's Studio A
Lucy Holden performing in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 2  — lucy pic 1.png
Lucy Holden performing in WNIJ's Studio A

Lucy Holden is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who just released her debut solo album everywhere. She's previously joined us in Studio A with her folk rock band Honey Cellar, but this summer she took a leap releasing Here I Go, her first solo album. Hear Lucy Holden play songs from the new album, along with a few traditional folk songs, and stories behind the music.

Find Here I Go on streaming services and available on Bandcamp and her website. Also follow Lucy Holden on Facebook and Instagram.

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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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