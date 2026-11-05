Sessions from Studio A - Lucy Holden

Lucy Holden is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who just released her debut solo album everywhere. She's previously joined us in Studio A with her folk rock band Honey Cellar, but this summer she took a leap releasing Here I Go, her first solo album. Hear Lucy Holden play songs from the new album, along with a few traditional folk songs, and stories behind the music.

Find Here I Go on streaming services and available on Bandcamp and her website. Also follow Lucy Holden on Facebook and Instagram.