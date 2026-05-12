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Prisoncast! is all about providing news, information, music and audio to people currently and formerly incarcerated and their loved ones.
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An incarcerated dad asks to be transferred to a more restrictive prison so he can reconnect with his son who is locked up there. We hear original music written and recorded behind bars. And by request, sounds of a longed-for date on Chicago's Navy Pier.
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Lisa Daniels knows all about forgiveness. When her son Darren was murdered, she did what would be unthinkable for so many of us: She forgave her son’s killer.
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Making pizza, hot for delivery, inside Cook County Jail. One man's 18-year fight to get his GED. The value of education for someone serving a life sentence.
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How to learn piano with toothpaste and paper. What people locked up in Illinois want you to know about them and their lives on the inside. By request: a roller coaster ride for one incarcerated listener.
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Visiting one of the few in-prison nurseries in America, where incarcerated new moms get to live with their babies. Advice on parenting behind bars from formerly incarcerated moms with the Women's Justice Institute and Women Initiating New Directions (WIND). A meditation on letting go from one dad in an Illinois prison.
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What it takes to get gussied up inside Illinois prisons. How tattoo removal can be life-changing for people inside. Bringing the sounds of the family bowling alley to one incarcerated listener.
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A podcast that asks: What do the 30,000 people locked up in Illinois state prisons most want to hear?Executive Producer: Lauren FrostEditors: Al Keefe and Rob WildeboerHost: Erin Allen