Northern Public Radio

Learning how to be a resource for youth struggling with mental health challenges through our free QPR Training.
Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR): A suicide prevention gatekeeper training that teaches adults how to recognize warning signs, offer hope, and refer youth to life-saving professional care
Workshops are scheduled once enough attendees have submitted for them. The workshops are 8 hours long split in a single session or 2-day sessions of 4 hours each.
For more information, email: Ymhfirstaid@niu.edu
A one-day show held on the grounds of the beautiful John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, IL. The festival includes a juried art show, student art show, live music all day, and great food. The museum and blacksmith shop is open during the festival.
A display of paintings created by members of the Plein Air Painters of Rockford depicting "Buildings". These paintings were created on location. Many of the buildings depicted are in the Rockford area
Come discover how artifacts, excavation, and preservation help connect us to the people who lived here generations ago. Whether you’re an archaeology enthusiast or simply curious about local history, there’s something for everyone!
At the education center, 4 speakers will discuss topics from local to state archeology, including an update on the June field school excavation at Macktown. There will also be a children's station outside for children of all ages to learn the basics of archeology.
Two cops, three crooks, eight doors— GO! This laugh-out-loud door-slamming comedy from the playwright of The Angel Next Door centers around two adjoining motel rooms. A sting operation has been carefully set up. Detective Eric Sheridan (a smart guy who keeps getting caught with his pants down – that’s not a metaphor) has set up video surveillance on the adjoining room where he hopes to get evidence of corruption at City Hall. He is aided by Billie, an eager rookie who makes up for her lack of skills with incredibly misplaced confidence.
Add in a nervous accountant, a befuddled mayor, an insecure head of security and, well, things don’t go exactly as planned. Turns out our heroic cops have run afoul of an outlaw Scottish clan and a fierce highlander assassin has been summoned to “take care” of the situation. Yikes!
Performances at both 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and 25.
Ticket available online or call the box office at 815-394-5004. Email boxoffice@artistsensemble.org.
Recommended for middle school and up.
Visit Wild Roots Nature Center for the Family Hike Series fall program! Our staff will lead a peaceful walk around the paved loop followed by the making of some temporary nature art using materials gathered while on our walk. This program is great for families, including grandparents and grandchildren. All Ages. $3 members/ $5 non members.
Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9748
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Hosted by Spencer Tritt
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Hosted by Yvonne Boose
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Hosted by Peter Medlin