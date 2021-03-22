Northern Public Radio

The party voted resoundingly to support former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election in their picks for state's next top elections officer and top law enforcement official.
-
Sometimes, the best way to fix something is to burn it down -- especially when it comes to natural areas choked with invasive plants. Things heat up for the Under Rocks crew as they tag along with Jack Pizzo and Associates for a prescribed burn at his house.
-
On this week's episode, we speak with a person conducting seminars to help understand the way racism is built into our society. We also hear about a Ukrainian couple who fled their country and now live in the Midwest. And, the early history of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, who was born in Illinois and spent time in Peoria. Those stories and more on Statewide.
-
The Sound of Science - 'what makes flowers different colors?'
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets, but sometimes we reach across the state line. This week features a poet from New Jersey, Theresa Rose Jertson.
-
Move means lower interest costs, but rating remains lowest of all states
-
Before voters can weigh in on November ballot, ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ must survive new legal challengeBefore closing out its truncated spring legislative session earlier this month, the General Assembly approved language that will be put to voters in November, asking whether Illinois should amend its constitution to add a so-called “Workers’ Rights Amendment” to guarantee the right to collectively bargain in a state with a long tradition of strong organized labor. But those behind a new lawsuit filed Thursday hope to prevent the question from being printed on the ballot in the first place, claiming the proposed amendment would conflict with federal labor law.
-
Families can have a lot of pets over a lifetime, but a pet usually only gets one true family. Madison Conklin reflects on what we bring each other.
-
Things get heavy this week with post-punk/industrial duo Bellhead.
-
NIU This Week: Required saliva tests end for vaccinated employees; Black Male Initiative celebrates 20 yearsNIU’s Black Male Initiative was founded in 2002 and is dedicated to graduating as many Black men as possible, according to their mission statement. BMI currently has over 80 members and boasts a 100% graduation rate.
-
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again with 80 new cases in DeKalb County from April 3 to April 9. Cases haven’t been this high since mid-to-late February earlier this year. A little over 56% of the population is now vaccinated.
NPR News