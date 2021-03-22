Northern Public Radio

© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Kristina Karamo, who is headed towards becoming the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Michigan, gets an endorsement from Trump during his April 2 rally.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Michigan GOP moves forward with 2020 election-denying secretary of state and AG
Miles Parks
The party voted resoundingly to support former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election in their picks for state's next top elections officer and top law enforcement official.
NPR News
COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
  1. Phantom of the Opera Fundraiser Concert
  2. Delval Divas
  3. LGBTQ+ Youth Community Education
  4. Family Calming Kit Make and Take
  5. Audubon Adventure Hike at Starved Rock State Park