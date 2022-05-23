Volunteer Sign Up

Become a Volunteer!

Volunteers are essential and invaluable to public radio! Join the generous, talented team of individuals who contribute their time to the station! Volunteering offers you an opportunity to see first-hand how public radio works and to meet new people in your community.

Volunteer opportunities include the following:

Station Membership Phones: Answer pledge lines during on-air fundraising campaigns and/or make thank you calls throughout the year

Station Fundraising/Solicitations: Make donor phone calls, help secure donated auction items, recruit sponsorship partners

Events: Host station information booths at community events, festivals, concerts and more

Station Administrative Functions: Help sort, fold, and stuff fundraising appeals, prepare thank you gifts for shipping,

Station Archivist: Help sort, categorize, and organize station memorabilia and music

Station Canvasser: Share WNIJ and WNIU’s mission and help us broaden our reach to connect with more listeners.

Interested? Sign up below to receive information on getting started. Or, contact Jane Hove with questions.