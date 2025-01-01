Studio A Café
Studio A Café is a monthly concert series where we invite you to join us behind-the-scenes for live recordings at Northern Public Radio. Hear great local and touring talent in an intimate setting as you enjoy coffee and refreshments in Studio A. Concerts are held on the first Tuesday of each month starting at noon and you can find the full schedule posted below. Studio A Café is free to attend and open to the public, just make sure to register and save your spot.
Refreshments provided by Faranda's Catering.
To keep these performances going strong into 2026, we’re inviting supporters to help sustain Studio A by sponsoring a seat, a song, or even the artist’s experience with WNIJ.
Your gift ensures Studio A remains a space where creativity thrives and community gathers.
- Join the Green Room Group – Underwrite the Guest Artist’s full experience with WNIJ.
- Sponsor Your Seat – Guarantee your place at future Studio A Cafés.
- Sponsor a Setlist – Support the music that moves our audience.
Every contribution helps us respond to this year’s funding loss and keep the music playing.
Check out our full schedule for 2025: