© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Classics with Eric Hradecky
Wednesdays starting at 11 AM
Hosted by Eric Hradecky

Request classical music from our host, Eric to be played Wednesdays starting at 11 AM