Classical WNIU

Snider's supercharged relationship with her art form and open-book stance on depression and anxiety shine through in her new opera, which debuts this week in Los Angeles.
The venerated string quartet makes a stop on its 50th anniversary tour to play music from the dawn of the string quartet era right up to the present.
Anxiety and panic attacks crippled pianist Simone Dinnerstein on stage, despite a stellar career. She shares how one common device helped her overcome the fear.
In 1989, Trump took out full-page newspaper ads demanding the death penalty "for roving bands of wild criminals." The Detroit Opera decided to program this work long before the presidential election.
The 12th century abbess, scientist and composer inspires new interpretations of her music, and new works, on an album spotlighting soprano Barbara Hannigan.
The duo is this year's winner of the NIU School of Music Chamber Music Ensemble competition.
Band leader James Reese Europe may be the most popular and influential musician you've never heard of.
On his new album, the British keyboardist offers both engaging and entertaining contemporary works for the misunderstood instrument.
Morgiane, perhaps the oldest opera by a Black American, finally receives its full public performance, shedding light on the forgotten heyday of opera in New Orleans.
In his album Amours Interdites (Forbidden Love) French pianist David Kadouch explores music by gay composers who concealed their sexuality in 19th and 20th century societies that wouldn't accept them.