Encore features performance and commentary from regional classical musicians. Eric Hradecky is your host for these premier broadcasts on WNIU.

Join us Monday evenings at 7pm for the following concert broadcasts:

6/20/22 - Third Coast Percussion Ensemble

Featuring their Chamber Music on the Fox performance

6/27/22 - Capriccio Quartet & Glenn Bodish

Music for piano and strings, the season finale concert for Rendezvous Arts

7/4/22 - Naperville Municipal Band

Patriotic concert

7/11/22 - Fox Valley Brass Band

Featuring Brass Band favorites along and a Patriotic flair

7/18/22 - Rockford Concert Band

Rockford's summer band performs a pops concert

7/25/22 - DeKalb Municipal Band

Our hometown summer band brings its best!

8/1/22 - Sterling Municipal Band

Music under the stars

8/8/22 - Dixon Municipal Band

From Dixon's Page Park Bandshell

Encore broadcasts continue every Monday evening, schedule to be published as it is confirmed.

If you would like your performance to be considered for broadcast on Encore, please fill out our form to let us know.

Support for Encore on WNIU is made possible, in part, by

Illinois Arts Council Agency

