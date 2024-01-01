WNIU's 70th Anniversary Celebration

Classical WNIU – your home for classical music and the arts – is thrilled to share a momentous milestone with you. In 2024, we proudly celebrate our 70th anniversary. Seven decades of musical excellence, artistry, and the joy of bringing classical music to the hearts of northern Illinois.

As we embark on this incredible journey down memory lane, we invite you, our cherished listeners, to join us in the celebration. Your unwavering support has been the melody of our existence, and together, we've created a harmonious legacy.

Throughout the year, we'll be hosting special events and activities to commemorate this milestone. From exclusive broadcasts to behind-the-scenes glimpses, we're curating an unforgettable experience for you.

But before we dive into the festivities, we want to hear from you on the comment recorder below. Share your WNIU listening stories with us – the moments when our music became the soundtrack to your life.

And now, a heartfelt moment of gratitude.

As we stand on the threshold of our 70th anniversary, we extend our deepest thanks to the WNIU listening community. For seven decades, you've welcomed us into your homes, made us your trusted companion, and allowed us to be your source of solace through timeless music.

Thank you for keeping classical music alive and thriving at 90.5 Classical WNIU. Your passion fuels our dedication, and together, we look forward to many more years of enchanting melodies, artistic expression, and the shared love for classical music.

Happy 70th anniversary, Classical WNIU!