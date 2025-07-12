© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Studio A Café 2025

Join us behind-the-scenes for live recordings at Northern Public Radio!

Studio A Café is a monthly concert series where we invite you to join us behind-the-scenes for live recordings at Northern Public Radio. Hear great local and touring talent in an intimate setting as you enjoy coffee and refreshments in Studio A. Concerts are held on the first Tuesday of each month starting at noon and you can find the full schedule posted below. Studio A Café is free to attend and open to the public, just make sure to register and save your spot.

Refreshments provided by Faranda's Catering.

Register for the next Cafe

Check out our full schedule for 2025:

February
Misspent Youth

March
Tanner Dane

April
Gibby Toombs

May
Morgan Turner Quartet

June
Michael Charles

August
Aud Whitson

September
Bucky Halker

October
Jason Benefield