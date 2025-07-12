Studio A Café 2025

Studio A Café is a monthly concert series where we invite you to join us behind-the-scenes for live recordings at Northern Public Radio. Hear great local and touring talent in an intimate setting as you enjoy coffee and refreshments in Studio A. Concerts are held on the first Tuesday of each month starting at noon and you can find the full schedule posted below. Studio A Café is free to attend and open to the public, just make sure to register and save your spot.

Refreshments provided by Faranda's Catering.