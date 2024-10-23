IRA Charitable Rollover

You count on Northern Public Radio for independent journalism, beautiful music, and quality entertainment. Member support is the largest source of funding for this essential service. Thank you for considering a gift of support today!

To initiate a gift from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA):

Contact your IRA plan administrator or financial advisor to request that they make a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) from your IRA to the Northern Illinois University Foundation, directed specifically for Northern Public Radio, 89.5 WNIJ and/or Classical WNIU. Your gift can be cash or stock, up to $100,000. Tell them the NIU Foundation’s Federal Tax ID: 36-6086819 Ask them to include your name and contact information with the gift. If you’re gifting cash (ie, a check), have them mail it to:

Northern Public Radio

801 N 1st St

DeKalb, IL 60115

To ensure we acknowledge your IRA gift, let us know your gift is coming by contacting us at 815-753-9000 or nprmember@niu.edu. Let us know how much it will be and from what institution so we can identify it when it arrives.

Benefits of giving via IRA:

Your IRA gift does not qualify for a charitable deduction. However, because Northern Public Radio is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, you still realize significant advantages:

If you’re 70 ½ years or older, the donation reduces your taxable income.

The donation counts toward your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if you have one.

If you have questions, and to let us know your gift is coming, contact us at 800-383- 9772 or nprmember@niu.edu. Thank you!