Public Media Is Facing Its Most Serious Threat Yet

Right now, public radio is facing the most serious threat in our history.

The White House has submitted a proposal to Congress that would eliminate all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). That funding is the foundation that supports local public radio stations like ours — WNIJ and Classical WNIU — and stations across the country.

If this proposal is enacted, our station stands to lose $270,000 in annual support. That’s nearly 12% of our budget. These aren’t just numbers — they represent local news and voices, emergency alerts, community stories, and the infrastructure that keeps us on the air and online.

Public media is woven into the safety net and civic life of the communities we serve. From tornado warnings and breaking news to music that inspires and reporting that keeps us connected — we’re here for you, every day. But this threat is real. Without federal funding, the public radio model is in jeopardy. We can’t let that happen.

Please take a moment to stand up for WNIJ, Classical WNIU, and public media stations across the country. Visit protectmypublicmedia.org to learn more about how you can support efforts to preserve funding for public media.

We need your voice now more than ever.

With gratitude,

Staci Hoste

Director, WNIJ and Classical WNIU