Friday Evening 7-9 p.m.

Friday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m., host Bobby Broom will share jazz music that represents the breadth and depth of the great American art form. Guided by his well-informed jazz aesthetic and personal taste, the show will cover a wide range of jazz in a variety of styles, eras, instrumental configurations, moods, etc. He’ll present the music within a narrative that illuminates cultural, historic and thematic relevance.