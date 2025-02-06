Wednesdays at 7pm CST

Discover the rich sounds of folk, Americana, jazz, and blues with Acoustic Bridges, a brand-new music show on WNIJ. Hosted by Spencer Tritt, this weekly program explores the crossroads of roots music, blending heartfelt storytelling with timeless melodies. Tune in every Wednesday at 7 PM on 89.5 WNIJ or stream live at WNIJ.org to experience a carefully curated selection of acoustic-driven music from legendary artists and emerging voices. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering these genres for the first time, Acoustic Bridges is your destination for authentic, soul-stirring sounds.