© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Acoustic Bridges
Wednesdays at 7pm CST
Hosted by Spencer Tritt

Discover the rich sounds of folk, Americana, jazz, and blues with Acoustic Bridges, a brand-new music show on WNIJ. Hosted by Spencer Tritt, this weekly program explores the crossroads of roots music, blending heartfelt storytelling with timeless melodies. Tune in every Wednesday at 7 PM on 89.5 WNIJ or stream live at WNIJ.org to experience a carefully curated selection of acoustic-driven music from legendary artists and emerging voices. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering these genres for the first time, Acoustic Bridges is your destination for authentic, soul-stirring sounds.

Stay Connected