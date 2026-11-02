Employment & Internships

The Station

Northern Public Radio is the source for NPR news and information in Rockford, DeKalb, Sterling, LaSalle, and Freeport. We serve communities throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Flagship station WNIJ is home to a 10-person newsroom with beats ranging from education and community policing to arts, culture, and spiritual expression. Sister station WNIU is the area’s only 24-hour classical music station.

Northern Public Radio is part of numerous journalism collaborations with Report for America, America Amplified, Illinois Public Radio and Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The stations are licensed to and broadcast from the campus of Northern Illinois University.

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