The Uncertainty Series

Rapidly changing federal policies related to funding, staffing, and tariffs have created a climate of uncertainty across the United States. In northern Illinois, that uncertainty can be felt from farmers to faith leaders. This week, the WNIJ news team is taking a closer look at how local individuals and organizations are bracing for what might impact their services. Listen to our week-long series during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 89.5FM and WNIJ.org

