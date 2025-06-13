The Uncertainty Series

About The Series:
Federal policies related to funding, staffing, and tariffs have created a climate of uncertainty across the United States. In northern Illinois, that uncertainty can be felt from farmers to faith leaders. The WNIJ News team is taking a closer look at how local individuals and organizations are bracing for what might impact their services.
From tariffs to federal job cuts, the Trump administration policy changes may have people concerned about what’s next. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose talks with a few people who share how they cope during these uncertain times and offer advice for others.
Education is a lightning rod for Trump administration cuts, threats, and orders. As part of WNIJ’s “Uncertainty” series, Peter Medlin asks education leaders at every level how they plan for the future when funding is unstable...
Donald Trump imposed tariffs on major trading partners a little more than a week after he was sworn into office . Since then, it’s been a flurry of threats and escalating tensions, causing turmoil for farmers in Illinois and beyond. Jess Savage reports on the potential impacts on agriculture in the state.
Republicans argue cuts to food assistance programs, such as SNAP, are necessary to reduce waste, even as advocates say changes will hurt the country’s most vulnerable families.
