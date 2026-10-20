WNIJ 2026 Holiday Highlights
Items in RED indicate local programming.
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Sunday 11.15 — Marketplace: The Business of Economics and Food
This holiday season, many families are feeling the crunch of high prices, whether it's baking ingredients, your holiday bird or persistently high gas prices. The team from Marketplace has you covered with a collection of stories about the business and economics of food, featuring lots of tips on substitutions that’ll keep your holiday shopping list affordable. Hosted by Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab.
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Thanksgiving Day, Thursday 11.26.26 — Turkey Confidential
THE SPLENDID TABLE’S annual, Thanksgiving show for cooks is back! Host Francis Lam and his guests will take your questions ahead of time, coming to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and guests during the biggest cooking day of the year! Special guests this year include:
- Melissa Clark, bestselling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times
- Ayesha Nurdjaja, award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of Mediterranean All The Way: Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook
- Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish: Recipes & Stories
- J. Kenji López-Alt, Food journalist and bestselling author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science
- And of course, our charming and helpful Francis!