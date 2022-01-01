Our mobile studio is built to help you facilitate conversation, and to capture and archive that important act.

How does it work?

We provide the mobile and self-contained recording studio on site, including trained professional and volunteer audio engineers, and trained interview facilitators. Optionally, the WNIJ team can provide post production and archives.

Why Participate?

Promote listening: Preserve the life stories of your community members, and facilitate meaningful interactions between community members.

Build an archive: Develop your organization’s oral history collection, and add voices and perspectives that are currently missing.

Create dynamic public programming: Bring new audiences to your organization by inviting them to record their own stories, or to take part in listening events.

Partner in new ways with peer organizations: Forge meaningful connections with partner organizations for a shared project goal.

Get in touch to learn more

Email us at NPR@niu.edu, we'd love to learn about your projects and ideas!

Seed money for the project was provided by Northern Illinois University, The Robert’s Family Foundation and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

