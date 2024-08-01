Welcome to FREEPOD, a local news source in partnership with WNIJ for everyone in the Freeport area. This weekly podcast is brought to you by a large volunteer group dedicated to providing to objective, unbiased news specific to our community.
To find out more about FREEPOD, check out their website at: https://freepod.org/
-
Freeport news: Krape Park Art Walk, back-to-school preparations, and Paint the Port are on the calendar this weekWelcome to FREEPOD, a local news source for everyone in the Freeport area. This weekly podcast is brought to you by a large volunteer group dedicated to providing to objective, unbiased news that’s specific to our community.
-
Welcome to FREEPOD, a local news source for everyone in the Freeport area. This weekly podcast is brought to you by a large volunteer group dedicated to providing to objective, unbiased news specific to our community.