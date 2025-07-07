© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Corps

WNIJ Community Corps correspondents assist the newsroom in monitoring area headlines and press releases, scouring local government agendas and proceedings, digital copy editing, and writing general assignment newscast copy under the supervision of WNIJ’s editorial team and in adherence to the NPR Code of Ethics.

WNIJ Community Corps correspondents are not given monetary compensation for their volunteer work. Previous reporting experience is a plus.
Learn More and Apply Here