Rock River Valley Pantry CEO says the community is working together to meet demand

Northern Public Radio | By Jonathan Dumois
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:27 AM CST
Rock River Valley Pantry logo

Food pantries across the U.S. are dealing with a rise in demand for food following uncertainty around SNAP benefits, and northern Illinois is no exception.

Tabatha Endres-Cruz is CEO of the Rock River Valley Pantry and says the organization is seeing an increase.

"Our numbers are through the roof,” she said this week.

Endres-Cruz says more people are coming in seeking assistance, including people who have never been to the pantry before.

She says the pantry has enough resources to help meet the demand, including an outpouring of support from the community and city leaders.

“There are great people who are always willing to stand up and help out for those who need it," she said. "When things like this happen, that’s when we see all good things happening as well.”

The Rock River Valley Pantry is open Monday through Friday.
WNIJ News Community Corps
Jonathan Dumois
Jonathan Dumois studies journalism at Northern Illinois University. He is a member of WNIJ's Community Correspondent Corps.
