Community Corps

The restoration of Beyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park is the next phase of a six-acre global campus in Rockford.
A new book about Abraham Lincoln tells his story through photos of artifacts that help illustrate who he was and the impact that he had.
A webinar will explore how avian researchers at the University of Illinois are working to uncover the full annual cycle of the bird.
State conservation officials are recognizing several northern Illinois individuals and organizations as among the year's outstanding volunteers.
The Schingoethe Center of Aurora University presents “Eye to Eye,” an exhibitionfeaturing the work of 40 artists exploring portraiture as a vehicle to share personal,historical and mythological stories about identity, cultural memory, contemporary life.
The Illinois Ukulele Society sponsored Uke Day at DeKalb’s Hopkins Park.
A nonprofit launched its campaign collecting baby essentials for single fathers in DeKalb County.
A DeKalb County interdenominational community held its annual patriotic chorale celebration this weekend.
A capital campaign is launching to cover the cost of the new building, plus renovation expenses.
A Rockford entertainment venue will host a summer series to celebrate unique voices in storytelling.