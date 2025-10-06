Play Ball! Rockford celebrates trailblazing history with stadium renovations

As Madonna’s “This Used to Be My Playground” played in the background, officials broke ground on revitalizing the playground where the Rockford Peaches once played.

It's all part of a $30 million, multi-phase renovation of Rockford’s Beyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park.

Jonathan Dumois Maybelle Blair attends the groundbreaking event in Rockford on Oct. 6. 2025. Born in 1927, Blair is a former pitcher for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

A former pitcher, Blair played for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1948. She was on-hand for Monday's groundbreaking. She’s also a founding member of the International Women's Baseball Center.

This phase of the renovations is scheduled to be completed by 2026, in time for the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Women’s Baseball World Cup Group Stage.

"We all want to come and play in Rockford," Blair told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking. "The [players] are coming next summer. I am so thrilled, you have no idea that this old girl is still living. I will be there come hell or high water, even if I am in my casket, I am going to be here."

Dr. Leslie Heaphy is the board president of the International Women’s Baseball Center.

Heaphy called the moment “more than a groundbreaking.”

“It’s about the stories, the dreams of those thousands of young ladies that played here and are going to continue to have that opportunity as we have the chance to bring together the past, the present, and future all in one place,” Heaphy said.

When fully completed by 2030, the complex will include outdoor playing areas as well as a museum and gallery dedicated to women’s baseball.