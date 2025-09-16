Signal Boosters is a group of civic-minded businesses and organizations whose investment in Northern Public Radio illustrates their commitment to supporting a valuable community resource that informs, educates, entertains, and enlightens listeners.

How does it help?



Build a relationship with public radio listeners and website visitors who are well-educated, affluent, engaged, and influential in their communities.

Connect with listeners who choose brands that resonate with their values:

86% take action in response to a public radio sponsorship message 73% prefer to purchase products/services from public radio sponsors. 74% hold a more positive opinion of a company that supports public radio

Develops trust through the NPR Halo Effect:

Listeners attribute qualities like trust, excellence, and community to public radio- and those qualities extend to our sponsors. As a Signal Booster, your business is viewed as a quality, trusted, community-oriented organization.

Plays a powerful role in helping Northern Public Radio maintain the high standards it takes to serve as a trusted source of news and culture in our region.

What are the benefits?



Acknowledgement with link on the Corporate Supporters page on the station website

"Thank You to new Signal Booster member..." in the station newsletter

Rotating on-air mentions in "Become a Signal Booster" promo spots ("Support public radio by becoming a WNIJ Signal Booster, joining ABC Company, XYZ Business, and others who make possible the public radio programming you enjoy.")

Occasional social media posts highlighting Signal Boosters

Digital ad on the station website thanking Signal Boosters

First opportunities to partner in event sponsorships

First opportunities for sponsorship packages that have limited availability

What else?



That depends on your level of support!

Signal Boosters- WNIJ Levels

Bronze Signal Booster: $100/month



All Signal Boosters benefits

Ten standard underwriting messages per month on WNIJ

Silver signal Booster: $200/month



All Signal Boosters benefits

On-air messages with rotating names that reflect your selected coverage beat: "Support comes from Signal Boosters like ABC Company and XYZ Business, whose monthly donations provide funding for (select one: local news reporting, coverage of the arts, environmental reporting, education coverage) on WNIJ."

Twenty standard underwriting messages per month on WNIJ

Gold Signal Booster: $500/month



All Signal Boosters benefits

On-air messages with rotating names that reflect your selected coverage beat

One month's payment set aside as a Corporate Challenge during Spring or Fall Membership Drive, including an hour dedicated to highlighting your business and matching listener donations up to $500

Linkable 300x250 ad on the station website

Daily underwriting message on WNIJ

Platinum Signal Booster: $1,000/month



All Signal Boosters benefits

On-air messages with rotating names that reflect your selected coverage beat

One month's payment set aside as a Corporate Challenge during Spring or Fall Membership Drive, with matching fund hours

Linkable 300x250 ad on the station website

Morning Drive underwriting message on WNIJ every weekday

Afternoon Drive underwriting message on WNIJ every weekday

Three Total Audience underwriting messages on WNIJ every Saturday and Sunday

Signal Boosters- WNIU Levels

Silver Classical Signal Booster: $100/month



All Signal Boosters benefits

Three standard underwriting messages on WNIU every week

Gold Classical Signal Booster: $200/month

