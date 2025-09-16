Signal Boosters
Signal Boosters is a group of civic-minded businesses and organizations whose investment in Northern Public Radio illustrates their commitment to supporting a valuable community resource that informs, educates, entertains, and enlightens listeners.
How does it help?
- Build a relationship with public radio listeners and website visitors who are well-educated, affluent, engaged, and influential in their communities.
- Connect with listeners who choose brands that resonate with their values:
- 86% take action in response to a public radio sponsorship message
- 73% prefer to purchase products/services from public radio sponsors.
- 74% hold a more positive opinion of a company that supports public radio
- Develops trust through the NPR Halo Effect:
- Listeners attribute qualities like trust, excellence, and community to public radio- and those qualities extend to our sponsors. As a Signal Booster, your business is viewed as a quality, trusted, community-oriented organization.
- Plays a powerful role in helping Northern Public Radio maintain the high standards it takes to serve as a trusted source of news and culture in our region.
What are the benefits?
- Acknowledgement with link on the Corporate Supporters page on the station website
- "Thank You to new Signal Booster member..." in the station newsletter
- Rotating on-air mentions in "Become a Signal Booster" promo spots ("Support public radio by becoming a WNIJ Signal Booster, joining ABC Company, XYZ Business, and others who make possible the public radio programming you enjoy.")
- Occasional social media posts highlighting Signal Boosters
- Digital ad on the station website thanking Signal Boosters
- First opportunities to partner in event sponsorships
- First opportunities for sponsorship packages that have limited availability
What else?
- That depends on your level of support!
Signal Boosters- WNIJ Levels
Bronze Signal Booster: $100/month
- All Signal Boosters benefits
- Ten standard underwriting messages per month on WNIJ
Silver signal Booster: $200/month
- All Signal Boosters benefits
- On-air messages with rotating names that reflect your selected coverage beat: "Support comes from Signal Boosters like ABC Company and XYZ Business, whose monthly donations provide funding for (select one: local news reporting, coverage of the arts, environmental reporting, education coverage) on WNIJ."
- Twenty standard underwriting messages per month on WNIJ
Gold Signal Booster: $500/month
- All Signal Boosters benefits
- On-air messages with rotating names that reflect your selected coverage beat
- One month's payment set aside as a Corporate Challenge during Spring or Fall Membership Drive, including an hour dedicated to highlighting your business and matching listener donations up to $500
- Linkable 300x250 ad on the station website
- Daily underwriting message on WNIJ
Platinum Signal Booster: $1,000/month
- All Signal Boosters benefits
- On-air messages with rotating names that reflect your selected coverage beat
- One month's payment set aside as a Corporate Challenge during Spring or Fall Membership Drive, with matching fund hours
- Linkable 300x250 ad on the station website
- Morning Drive underwriting message on WNIJ every weekday
- Afternoon Drive underwriting message on WNIJ every weekday
- Three Total Audience underwriting messages on WNIJ every Saturday and Sunday
Signal Boosters- WNIU Levels
Silver Classical Signal Booster: $100/month
- All Signal Boosters benefits
- Three standard underwriting messages on WNIU every week
Gold Classical Signal Booster: $200/month
- All Signal Boosters benefits
- Three standard underwriting messages on WNIU every week
- On-air messages with rotating names announcing your support of classical music: "Support comes from Signal Boosters like ABC Company and XYZ Business, whose monthly donations provide funding for classical music programming on WNIU."