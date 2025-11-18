© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sycamore meter violation will soon cost you a pretty penny

Northern Public Radio | By George H. McCaskey
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:16 PM CST
Sycamore's downtown meters accept pennies, nickels and dimes.
George H. McCaskey
Sycamore's downtown meters accept pennies, nickels and dimes.

Sycamore’s distinctive penny parking meters could be gone in a couple of years, but not because the government has stopped making pennies.

The U.S. Mint produced its last penny last week.

But the meters also take nickels and dimes, so that’s not the problem.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall says the problem is what else goes in the meters.

“They’re actually driven by springs and actuators and inside parts that are just very old and not modern anymore," he said. "It’s very hard to find those exact parts.  They’re very proprietary to those types of meters."  

Hall says there’s no timetable for phasing out the meters and estimates the city has enough replacement parts to keep them operable for a couple more years.

Hall says the meters take in about $7,000 a year. However, he says it’s not about the money.

“The reason we have them is to move people along,” he said.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the fine for not feeding a meter goes from $1 to $10.
Tags
Illinois Community Corps
George H. McCaskey
George H. McCaskey is a member of WNIJ's Community Correspondent Corps. He has a degree in Broadcasting from Arizona State University and lives in northern Illinois.
See stories by George H. McCaskey