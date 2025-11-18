Sycamore meter violation will soon cost you a pretty penny

Sycamore’s distinctive penny parking meters could be gone in a couple of years, but not because the government has stopped making pennies.

The U.S. Mint produced its last penny last week.

But the meters also take nickels and dimes, so that’s not the problem.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall says the problem is what else goes in the meters.

“They’re actually driven by springs and actuators and inside parts that are just very old and not modern anymore," he said. "It’s very hard to find those exact parts. They’re very proprietary to those types of meters."

Hall says there’s no timetable for phasing out the meters and estimates the city has enough replacement parts to keep them operable for a couple more years.

Hall says the meters take in about $7,000 a year. However, he says it’s not about the money.

“The reason we have them is to move people along,” he said.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the fine for not feeding a meter goes from $1 to $10.