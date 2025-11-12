Rockford panel to discuss local housing shortage and homelessness on Nov. 12

The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford is hosting a community housing meeting Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rockford District 1 Police Station.

The meeting will discuss needed resources such as affordable housing, homelessness and home maintenance.

Gina Meeks is an alderwoman in Rockford who represents the city's 12th ward. She says Winnebago County faces a shortage of between 3,000-9,000 housing units over the next decade to meet demand.

"Because of that need, we are finding that we need to get kind of creative in bringing that housing need into our city," she said.

She says she hopes to discuss a variety of multi-income housing options and financing resources at the meeting which is intended to bring together residents as well as city and community leaders. Meeks says the meeting will also discuss youth experiencing homelessness.