November is carbon monoxide awareness month

Carbon monoxide has been called a silent killer because it is odorless, colorless, tasteless and deadly.

Fire departments in Illinois reported responding to nearly ten thousand carbon monoxide related calls last year.

J.C. Fultz is with the Illinois Fire Marshal's office.

"Each year in Illinois, hundreds of people are treated in emergency rooms due to that carbon monoxide exposure, " he said. "Over the past decade, an average of twenty people per year have died from accidental CO poisoning."

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Fultz says homeowners can take simple precautions.

"If you have a gas stove, do not use that gas stove or range to try to heat your house," he warned. "That's something very important to remember, especially as we're getting into these colder months. And take that time and have a professional come and inspect your furnace. Make sure that the heat exchange is working properly."

State law requires carbon monoxide detectors within fifteen feet of sleeping areas.

