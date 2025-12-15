Salvation Army's seasonal giving campaign takes a hit in Illinois due to changing consumer behavior and recent cold snap

The Salvation Army says donations to its iconic red kettles in the area are down from previous years.

Kristin Williamson is with the Army's North and Central Division in Illinois. She says the decline can be traced to changes in shopping patterns.

"People [are] primarily using either digital payments or a card and just not having cash on them as often," Williamson said. "People moving to online shopping during the holidays has also played a role."



Williamson also noted extreme temperatures and snowfall in the region have affected this year’s campaign.

Despite these challenges, Williamson says the Red Kettle campaign is here to stay.

"It's really just become this kind of tradition during the holidays to where it's kind of this iconic symbol," Williamson said. "It's an organization where people have just found that it really is doing the most good not only during the holidays but year round."

The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance for rent, utilities, food, clothing and transportation.

The Salvation Army has 44 service locations in North and Central Illinois. The Red Kettle campaign runs through Dec. 24, 2025.

Donations can also be made online through the Salvation Army’s website.

