The 77th annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival takes place August 8-11 in Mendota, IL.
Tampico Days take place in Tampico, Illinois July 18-21
Tutty Baker Days is this coming weekend, July 12-14, and offers food, fun and a look into the city of Freeports rich and unique history.
Independence Day fireworks will be on full display tonight at dusk at Shabbona Lake State Park in Shabbona, IL. A full list of July 4th fireworks around our listening area is available at the bottom of the story.
The Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market offers local treats and eats, plus is located near the heart of the city.
The World Wake Association will be holding wakeboarding regional championships in Rockford June 21-23
Summer Splash 2024 takes place from June 21-22 in Rock Falls.
Community Spotlight: A look at the areas where Rockford is on the rise
WNIJ is putting a spotlight on community events you may be interested in. WNIJ's Jason Cregier talks with DeKalb Park District about the coming year. Find out more about DeKalb Park District's events here: https://dekalbparkdistrict.com/
WNIJ is putting a spotlight on community events you may be interested in. WNIJ's Jason Cregier talks with DeKalb's Stage Coach Players about the coming season. Beauty and the Beast runs at the Egyptian Theatre Feb. 29th to March 3rd.Find out more about the Stage Coach's upcoming season here: https://stagecoachplayers.com