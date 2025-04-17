Find the bunny trail in Freeport this weekend

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight is focused on family fun in Freeport.

The Bunny Trail Easter egg hunt & event is this coming Saturday, April 19, in Freeport.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Makenzie Blair to discuss the Bunny Trail. Blair is with the Freeport Park District, which is holding the day's activities at Krape Park.

The big attraction of the day is the Easter egg hunt. Blair estimates there will be about 7,000 eggs hidden around Krape Park for the community to find. Plus, the eggs are filled with goodies.

Blair also says there will be 50 local businesses and organizations in attendance to offer the public information on their endeavors, as well as offering a few giveaways of their own. Blair recommends bringing a big Easter basket.

For other activities, there will be a petting zoo open to the public, arts and crafts, and the Easter Bunny will be in attendance to entertain and take photos with people.

The Bunny Trail Easter egg hunt & event is Saturday, April 19, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Krape Park in Freeport.

