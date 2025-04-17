© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Find the bunny trail in Freeport this weekend

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published April 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
The Bunny Trail is Saturday, April 19 at Freeports Krape Park
Freeport Park District
The Bunny Trail is Saturday, April 19 at Freeport's Krape Park

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight is focused on family fun in Freeport.

The Bunny Trail Easter egg hunt & event is this coming Saturday, April 19, in Freeport.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Makenzie Blair to discuss the Bunny Trail. Blair is with the Freeport Park District, which is holding the day's activities at Krape Park.

The big attraction of the day is the Easter egg hunt. Blair estimates there will be about 7,000 eggs hidden around Krape Park for the community to find. Plus, the eggs are filled with goodies.

Blair also says there will be 50 local businesses and organizations in attendance to offer the public information on their endeavors, as well as offering a few giveaways of their own. Blair recommends bringing a big Easter basket.

For other activities, there will be a petting zoo open to the public, arts and crafts, and the Easter Bunny will be in attendance to entertain and take photos with people.

The Bunny Trail Easter egg hunt & event is Saturday, April 19, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Krape Park in Freeport.

If your event needs a spotlight, contact us @WNIJ Community Spotlight

For more information on the Bunny Trail, visit Bunny Trail
Tags
WNIJ News Stephenson CountyFreeportspringEaster
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier