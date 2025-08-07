WNIJ Soundstage: Blues Night at Whiskey Acres

Date: Wednesday, September 11

Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM | Music from 6:30–8:00 PM

Location: Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Rd, DeKalb, IL

Tickets: $10 – Open to the public

Join us for a soulful evening of live blues at the beautiful Whiskey Acres Distilling Company, featuring the electrifying Stefan Hillescheim Band and our Blues hosts: David "Chainsaw" Rosik, David James, and Larry Ubben

Whether you're a longtime listener or new to the blues scene, we warmly welcome you to be part of the rhythm at this special night of music, community, and craft spirits. Bring a friend, grab a drink, and soak in the sounds of the blues with us!