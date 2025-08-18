© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois waives licensing fees for retired health care workers who volunteer

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:34 PM CDT
The image shows a large, ornate government building with a prominent dome and classical architectural features, symbolizing the place where Illinois laws and public health policy are shaped, set against a bright blue sky and surrounded by green trees.
Capitol News Illinois
/
File
Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a bill into law that aims to address a shortage of health care workers.

The bill, which passed unanimously in the Illinois House and Senate in the spring, allows retired health care workers in Illinois to work as volunteers without having to pay a license fee.

Republican state Rep. Bill Hauter, a medical doctor from Morton, sponsored the bill. He said the legislation covers doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, dentists, optometrists and other health care professionals.

“We leave so much talent and knowledge ‘on the bench’ when health care professionals' licenses lapse at retirement — now they can remain licensed in Illinois for free!” Hauter said in a social media post.

He added 15 other states have such a law.

The bill was one of 266 measures Pritzker signed into law last Friday.

Illinois
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
