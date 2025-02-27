© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Prehistoric fun to be had in Rockford

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published February 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
PaleoFest takes place this weekend from Friday-Sunday.
Burpee Museum of Natural History
PaleoFest takes place this weekend from Friday-Sunday.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us back to a "land before time." Sort of.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History hosts the 26th edition of PaleoFest which begins this Friday and runs through Sunday.

Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by paleontologist Joshua Mathews to discuss the event.

Mathews says people from far and wide flock each year to PaleoFest, and that the event has become very well regarded within the paleontology community.

PaleoFest will feature speakers, games and activities for children, as well as adults.
Mathews enjoys the aim of PaleoFest, which is to broaden people's horizons on the paleolithic era, but to also foster the love of science through paleontology.

Mathews says PaleoFest is a great entryway for kids to develop a sense of learning through fun and interactive activities.

Listen to the full conversation on this weekend's PaleoFest in Rockford in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, email @WNIJ Community Spotlight

For more information on PaleoFest, visit PaleoFest
Tags
WNIJ News Downtown RockfordWinnebago CountyDinosaurEducationsciencePaleoFestpaleontology
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier