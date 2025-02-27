Prehistoric fun to be had in Rockford

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us back to a "land before time." Sort of.

The Burpee Museum of Natural History hosts the 26th edition of PaleoFest which begins this Friday and runs through Sunday.

Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by paleontologist Joshua Mathews to discuss the event.

Mathews says people from far and wide flock each year to PaleoFest, and that the event has become very well regarded within the paleontology community.

PaleoFest will feature speakers, games and activities for children, as well as adults.

Mathews enjoys the aim of PaleoFest, which is to broaden people's horizons on the paleolithic era, but to also foster the love of science through paleontology.

Mathews says PaleoFest is a great entryway for kids to develop a sense of learning through fun and interactive activities.

