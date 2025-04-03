Changing seasons offer new opportunities in Sycamore

As we have changed from winter to spring, new weather and opportunities invite themselves into our lives.

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Sycamore for the Community Expo & Job Fair, which is hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and Sycamore Park District.

WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Shelby Crackel of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

The two discuss what job seekers need to bring to the event, employers at the event, activities and games offered to people of all ages and what is so rewarding for the city of Sycamore in helping people find employment.

For more information on the Community Expo & Job Fair visit Sycamore Job Fair

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight