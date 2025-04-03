© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Changing seasons offer new opportunities in Sycamore

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published April 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
The Community Expo & Job Fair is this Saturday in Sycamore.
Sycamore Chamber of Commerce
The Community Expo & Job Fair is this Saturday in Sycamore.

As we have changed from winter to spring, new weather and opportunities invite themselves into our lives.
Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Sycamore for the Community Expo & Job Fair, which is hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and Sycamore Park District.

WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Shelby Crackel of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

The two discuss what job seekers need to bring to the event, employers at the event, activities and games offered to people of all ages and what is so rewarding for the city of Sycamore in helping people find employment.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

For more information on the Community Expo & Job Fair visit Sycamore Job Fair

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight
Tags
WNIJ News DeKalb CountyCity of SycamoreJob Fairjob searchIllinois jobsIllinois economy
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier