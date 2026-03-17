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2026 Illinois Election News & Voter Guide

WNIJ Northern Public Radio 2026 Election Coverage and Voter Guide

Your 2026 Voter Guide

Whether you are researching local candidates or looking for the latest northern Illinois election news, you can find personalized voting information right here so you are prepared before stepping into the booth.

Primary Election March 17, 2026 Polls open 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
General Election Nov. 3, 2026 Mark your calendar

Before heading to your northern Illinois polling place:

  • See What's On Your Ballot
  • Check Your Voter Registration
  • Find Your Polling Place

Be ready for the 2026 Illinois elections.
Get comprehensive info, research local candidates, and vote with confidence in your community.

Get Voting Info Here

Latest Election News