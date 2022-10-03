Did you know that every seat in the House of Representatives is up for election this year? Do you know what else is on your ballot? The voting process can be confusing, from making sure you’re registered to finding out where to go to cast your ballot. We're here to help! Submit your questions below.

We're also planning several candidate forums for local and state races. What do you want us to ask the candidates? Use the form to submit those too.

_

WNIJ Candidate forum schedule

Monday, October 3

17th Congressional District debate on Facebook live

6-7 p.m.

Thursday, October 6

7 p.m.

Governor's debate on air

Tuesday, October 11

6:30 p.m.

Contested DeKalb County Board Elections: Candidates from Districts 1, 3 and 4 have been invited.

Virtual forum on Facebook Live

Wednesday, October 12

6:30 p.m.

Candidates for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

Illinois State Representative for the 76th District

Virtual forum on Facebook Live

Thursday, October 13

6:30 p.m.

Contested DeKalb County Board Elections: Candidates from Districts 8, 10, 11 and 12 have been invited.

Virtual forum on Facebook Live

Friday, October 17

11 a.m.

Hear the 17th Congressional District debate on air