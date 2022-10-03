What questions do you have about participating in the midterm elections?
Did you know that every seat in the House of Representatives is up for election this year? Do you know what else is on your ballot? The voting process can be confusing, from making sure you’re registered to finding out where to go to cast your ballot. We're here to help! Submit your questions below.
We're also planning several candidate forums for local and state races. What do you want us to ask the candidates? Use the form to submit those too.
_
WNIJ Candidate forum schedule
Monday, October 3
17th Congressional District debate on Facebook live
6-7 p.m.
Thursday, October 6
7 p.m.
Governor's debate on air
Tuesday, October 11
6:30 p.m.
Contested DeKalb County Board Elections: Candidates from Districts 1, 3 and 4 have been invited.
Virtual forum on Facebook Live
Wednesday, October 12
6:30 p.m.
Candidates for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder
Illinois State Representative for the 76th District
Virtual forum on Facebook Live
Thursday, October 13
6:30 p.m.
Contested DeKalb County Board Elections: Candidates from Districts 8, 10, 11 and 12 have been invited.
Virtual forum on Facebook Live
Friday, October 17
11 a.m.
Hear the 17th Congressional District debate on air