2026 Illinois Election News & Voter Guide
Your 2026 Voter Guide
Whether you are researching local candidates or looking for the latest northern Illinois election news, you can find personalized voting information right here so you are prepared before stepping into the booth.
Primary Election March 17, 2026 Polls open 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
General Election Nov. 3, 2026 Mark your calendar
Before heading to your northern Illinois polling place:
- See What's On Your Ballot
- Check Your Voter Registration
- Find Your Polling Place
Be ready for the 2026 Illinois elections.
Get comprehensive info, research local candidates, and vote with confidence in your community.
Latest Election News
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The ruling is a defeat for Republicans seeking to give their party an edge in the midterms for control of the House. It means voters will face a different map than the one used in the primaries.
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Several Republicans in competitive races broke with President Trump on key agenda issues this week as voters continue to express concern about the economy and the war with Iran.
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In Michigan, both candidates in a close race for a U.S. Senate seat reach out to autoworkers amid the trade war between the U.S. and Canada.
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The Supreme Court is allowing use of a data system that Trump officials overhauled. The system has erroneously flagged U.S. citizens and a lower court found it violated federal privacy protections.
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New polling shows many voters are concerned about the midterms. But prior elections show no clear link between voter concerns and fewer voters actually casting ballots.
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Republican Liz Bishop is calling for a fresh review of allegations involving her opponent in Illinois’ 76th District. It comes as an interim ethics watchdog takes over in Springfield next month. State Representative Amy “Murri” Briel continues to deny accusations filed by a former staffer alleging sexual harassment and drug use in her office.
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Registered voters are less confident that USPS will deliver election mail on time compared with 2024, an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds, after USPS was part of Trump's bid to limit mail voting.
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A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds President Trump — and his unpopularity — is an outsize factor in why most voters say they want Democrats to win the midterms.
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The conservative House Freedom Caucus grew in prominence alongside President Trump. Now they are considering what the future of their movement looks like.
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While many Republican candidates, even in some critical tossup races, still back President Trump's baseless claims about election integrity, some GOP voters say they are ready to move on.