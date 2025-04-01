Results roll in for Rockford and DeKalb school board races
Incumbents retained their seats in both contested races for the Rockford School District 205 board.
Social worker Nicole Bennett and Rock Valley College advisor Kimberly Haley were re-elected.
RPS is the state’s third-largest district, with over 27,000 students.
For DeKalb District 428, 11 candidates were vying for just three spots. In a very close, competitive election where each candidate received a substantial number of votes, Nicholas Atwood, Jose Jaques, and Kristin Bailey won spots on the board.
School board members are unpaid, but perform a vast range of duties including setting school tax rates, approving funds, and adopting curricula.