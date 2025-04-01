© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Decisive win for Cohen Barnes for DeKalb Mayor

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:05 PM CDT
Cohen Barnes meets with supporters at Faranda's on April 1, 2025
Maria Gardner Lara
Cohen Barnes meets with supporters at Faranda's on April 1, 2025

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes won his re-election bid on Tuesday night. Speaking at an election night party held at Faranda’s, he says his decisive win is a mandate for his leadership and the direction the city is going in.

“I'm going to keep rinsing and repeating on reducing crime," he said. "I'm going to keep rebuilding our roads. I'm going to keep making sure that we take care of our public safety with our firefighters and our police officers, and I'm going to keep going after tax reductions every chance I get. I'm just going to continue that forward progress that we've been making, and I think we have a lot of opportunity ahead of us."

Voter turnout was around 19% according to the county clerk's website. The other candidates in the race were educator Linh Nguyen, Alderman John B. Walker, and IT manager Kouame M. Sanan.

Meanwhile, Barb Larson defeated Michael Embrey in DeKalb’s Ward 2.

Since the three candidates for DeKalb City Clerk are all write-ins, it could take additional time to hand count the ballots to determine the winner.
Tags
Illinois Elections
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara