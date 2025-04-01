Decisive win for Cohen Barnes for DeKalb Mayor

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes won his re-election bid on Tuesday night. Speaking at an election night party held at Faranda’s, he says his decisive win is a mandate for his leadership and the direction the city is going in.

“I'm going to keep rinsing and repeating on reducing crime," he said. "I'm going to keep rebuilding our roads. I'm going to keep making sure that we take care of our public safety with our firefighters and our police officers, and I'm going to keep going after tax reductions every chance I get. I'm just going to continue that forward progress that we've been making, and I think we have a lot of opportunity ahead of us."

Voter turnout was around 19% according to the county clerk's website. The other candidates in the race were educator Linh Nguyen, Alderman John B. Walker, and IT manager Kouame M. Sanan.

Meanwhile, Barb Larson defeated Michael Embrey in DeKalb’s Ward 2.

Since the three candidates for DeKalb City Clerk are all write-ins, it could take additional time to hand count the ballots to determine the winner.