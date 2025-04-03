© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Bradley Hoey tops write-in votes for DeKalb City Clerk

Northern Public Radio
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:12 PM CDT
Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library
Spencer Tritt, WNIJ
Candidates for DeKalb City Clerk appear at an election forum held March 9, 2025 at DeKalb Public Library

It looks like Bradley Hoey will be DeKalb’s next city clerk. According to results posted by the County Clerk, Hoey drew a commanding lead over fellow write-in challengers Lynn Fazekas and Steve Kapitan. All ballots postmarked by April First are still eligible to be counted.

Jenna Dooley

Hoey is a former journalist and Campus Communications Director at NIU. He also served several terms on the citizens community enhancement commission.

The city clerk’s office has seen high turnover over the past decade. Both Fazekas and Kapitan previously served in the position.
Illinois
