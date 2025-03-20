Enjoy the sounds and songs of the 1860s in Princeton

On this week’s WNIJ Community Spotlight, we focus on the sounds and songs of the 1860s.

A Civil War era ball will be held on Saturday, March 22, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

Joining WNIJ’s Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is Debi Johnson, one of the event’s organizers.

Johnson says the Shadows of the Blue and Gray Civil War Ball is a fundraising effort that helps raise money towards a Civil War reenactment that takes place in Princeton each October.

This is the second year the ball will take place, and Johnson says everyone is welcome. And although it’s encouraged to wear period accurate clothing, Johnson says any formal wear will do. Whether it’s a suit and tie or an old wedding dress in the back of the closet, she says it's just fun to have a night out while dressed up.

The Shadows of the Blue and Gray Civil War Ball will feature music of the era, but don’t worry about having to stomach food of the times, Johnson says there will be snacky stuff like cheese platters and chips to gnaw on.

A silent auction will be also held to benefit the Princeton Civil War reenactment, which will be marking its 30th year.

Johnson said there will be a variety of things to bid on, including items from many of the Princeton area's local businesses.

The Shadows of the Blue and Gray Civil War Ball begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 22.

The event is held at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton and runs until 9 p.m.

