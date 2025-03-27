Art and nature blend into one at Edith Farnsworth House in Plano

This week WNIJ's Community Spotlight and Under Rocks podcast teamed up to cover an architectural gem nestled in the woods of Plano, Illinois along the Fox River.

The Edith Farnsworth House is a historical house designed and constructed by Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe between 1945 and 1951.

Another highlight of the excursion was checking out the soon to open art exhibit Movement: Water into Wood, The Art of Truman Lowe, which opens this coming Sunday and runs through August 31.

While cool kids Susan Stephens, Spencer Tritt and Austin Cliffe went over the river and through the woods to check out the historic home, WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier focused more on the art exhibit.

Truman Lowe (1944-2019) was an American sculptor and instillation artist and college professor at the University of Wisconsin.

Lowe also served as a curator of contemporary art at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

Much of Lowes work is focused on large site-specific installation pieces using natural materials.

In today's Community Spotlight, Jason is joined by Edith Farnsworth House art curator Arianna Kiriakos. Kiriakos paints an audio portrait of Lowe's works on display on the grounds, while also adding context and meaning to the works.

