© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Art and nature blend into one at Edith Farnsworth House in Plano

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published March 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Jason Cregier
Works from artist Truman Lowe will be on display at the Edith Farnsworth House beginning March 30 and running through August 31.

This week WNIJ's Community Spotlight and Under Rocks podcast teamed up to cover an architectural gem nestled in the woods of Plano, Illinois along the Fox River.

The Edith Farnsworth House is a historical house designed and constructed by Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe between 1945 and 1951.

Another highlight of the excursion was checking out the soon to open art exhibit Movement: Water into Wood, The Art of Truman Lowe, which opens this coming Sunday and runs through August 31.

While cool kids Susan Stephens, Spencer Tritt and Austin Cliffe went over the river and through the woods to check out the historic home, WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier focused more on the art exhibit.

Truman Lowe (1944-2019) was an American sculptor and instillation artist and college professor at the University of Wisconsin.
Lowe also served as a curator of contemporary art at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

Much of Lowes work is focused on large site-specific installation pieces using natural materials.

In today's Community Spotlight, Jason is joined by Edith Farnsworth House art curator Arianna Kiriakos. Kiriakos paints an audio portrait of Lowe's works on display on the grounds, while also adding context and meaning to the works.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.
If your event needs a spotlight, email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight

For more information on Movement: Water into Wood the Art of Truman Lowe, visit Truman Lowe-Edith Farnsworth House
Tags
WNIJ News Art exhibitfine artFox RiverPlanonature educationEdith Farnsworth House
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier