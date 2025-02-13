A rollicking good time at Flannelfest in Janesville

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us just north of the "cheddar curtain" to neighboring Wisconsin for Flannelfest.

Flannelfest is an annual event of Wisconsin beer, winter games, food and, well, flannel shirts.

Elaina Szyjewski of Downtown Janesville INC. joins WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to discuss the winter festival.

Flannelfest offers beer choices as far as the eye can see, with event attendees able to vote for their favorite brew of the day, which is dubbed "The People's Choice Award."

The two then discuss the array of winter games, including a "Lazy Man Contest" in which patrons can stroll a course sipping their preferred libation, while sitting in reclining lounge chairs.

There is also a cornhole competition, ax throwing, jousting and hammerschlagen (the art of hammering a big ol' nail into a big ol' board).

If you need a minute to catch your breath, and soak up some of those beers, there are a multitude of food vendors to choose from There's also live music.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a community spotlight, email us at WNIJ Community Spotlight

For more information on the event, visit Flannelfest

