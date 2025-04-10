Enhance your senses with a night stroll on the prairie in Rockford

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us for a stroll through nature after dark.

A Full Moon Hike will be held at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford this Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined today by Severson Dells Public Programs Coordinator, Liz Wiener, to discuss the nighttime jaunt across the center's prairie trails.

Wiener says the trail itself is a little over a mile long.

She says the Full Moon Hike tends to align its participants' senses with night. Whether that be the sound of moving water, or hoots of an owl, to the scent of evening dew, the guided walk after dark encourages you to put the flashlights away and adjust yourself to your surroundings.

Wiener does mention that attendees should be wary of uneven terrain, muddy spots in low lying areas and to make sure to check for ticks.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a WNIJ Community Spotlight, email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight

For more information on the Full Moon Hike, visit Severson Dells