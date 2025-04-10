© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Enhance your senses with a night stroll on the prairie in Rockford

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published April 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Severson Dells Nature Center
This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us for a stroll through nature after dark.
A Full Moon Hike will be held at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford this Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined today by Severson Dells Public Programs Coordinator, Liz Wiener, to discuss the nighttime jaunt across the center's prairie trails.

Wiener says the trail itself is a little over a mile long.

She says the Full Moon Hike tends to align its participants' senses with night. Whether that be the sound of moving water, or hoots of an owl, to the scent of evening dew, the guided walk after dark encourages you to put the flashlights away and adjust yourself to your surroundings.

Wiener does mention that attendees should be wary of uneven terrain, muddy spots in low lying areas and to make sure to check for ticks.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.

