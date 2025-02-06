A small space and big taste in the village of Waterman

This weeks WNIJ Community Spotlight hits the road and is on location in the village of Waterman.

The owner and head chef of Wild Carrot Cooking Company, Josh Koroscik, welcomed WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier into his food truck as Koroscik prepared the day's menu.

After graduating from Robert Morris University in 2011 with a culinary degree, Koroscik has worked in a variety of kitchen roles including casual and fine dining, health care, private dinners and large events.

Koroscik purchased, and custom fitted, a food truck in 2020, the year he opened Wild Carrot Cooking Company in Waterman.

Local ingredients are just as important to Koroscik as serving his local community.

Off the top of his head, he estimates he uses 25 local vendors from the northern Illinois region to make his meals.

Koroscik says the community of Waterman is where he calls home, and it only made sense to feed those who support him. He added that one of the main reasons he decided to open in Waterman was because it just made sense for him and his family to stay local.

Sometimes the food truck will travel to DeKalb, Sycamore and surrounding areas, but its main hub remains in Waterman.

Koroscik also purchased the property where it's parked in 2020.

He mentions that while operating a brick-and-mortar restaurant would be nice someday, he likes the overhead costs of a food truck. He also mentions the public's perception of food trucks has become more positive in the years since he graduated college.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

For more information, and daily menu's, on Wild Carrot Cooking Company visit Wild Carrot Cooking Company

