Enjoy nature and birds in South Beloit

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to South Beloit for a stroll in nature.

The Bird Club nature walk takes place this Friday at Nature at the Confluence, and is open to anyone interested.

Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Julie Urem of Nature at the Confluence, who mentions that the event is enjoyable for both new and experienced bird watchers.

Over the mile-long nature trail, Urem says visitors can expect to see a wide variety of birds, and you may even spot a bald eagle.

The advice Urem gives is to really pay attention and be present.

She also says the event is a great way to meet new people, as well as to enjoy some exercise with a gorgeous backdrop of nature.

The Bird Club nature club is this Friday, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight