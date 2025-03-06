© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Enjoy nature and birds in South Beloit

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published March 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
Spencer Tritt
The Bird Club nature walk is this Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit, IL.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to South Beloit for a stroll in nature.
The Bird Club nature walk takes place this Friday at Nature at the Confluence, and is open to anyone interested.

Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Julie Urem of Nature at the Confluence, who mentions that the event is enjoyable for both new and experienced bird watchers.

Over the mile-long nature trail, Urem says visitors can expect to see a wide variety of birds, and you may even spot a bald eagle.

The advice Urem gives is to really pay attention and be present.

She also says the event is a great way to meet new people, as well as to enjoy some exercise with a gorgeous backdrop of nature.

The Bird Club nature club is this Friday, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
