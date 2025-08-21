Freeport News: Eats & Beats, local business reopens and Sculpture Walk

Leer en español

City news

Road work continues on Carroll Avenue and a number of other streets in Freeport that are undergoing updates to water mains, sewer systems, and repaving. Carroll Avenue is still closed from Galena to Empire for these upgrades as well as parts of Blackhawk Avenue, Stephenson Street near the Park Boulevard intersection, and Greenfield Drive. Construction will begin soon on Hance Drive.

Construction areas are reopened at the end of each day so that residents in these areas are able to pull in and out of driveways during construction. Signage gives crews the proper space and safety to work, and ignoring them

In other City utility news, we remind residents in the high zone around the Burchard water tower and further west to conserve water use as the re-painting of the water tower continues. During this time, the tower has been drained while the City updates the original paint job. The City’s water conservation request helps to ensure that the Freeport Fire Department will always have enough water in case of emergencies.

In other City news, here’s a reminder about the free tire recycling event for Freeport residents this weekend. The event is being co-hosted with the Fairgrounds and Gill’s Freeport Disposal from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, August 23rd at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds. There is no limit for the number of passenger car tires a resident can bring but only up to four semi-truck tires per family are allowed and no other tires will be accepted. Attendees must present a Freeport ID to drop off their tires as this event is being offered to help the City eliminate illegal dumping.

Eats and Beats this weekend!

Enjoy lots of great food options and wonderful music at this year’s Eats and Beats event this Friday and Saturday, August 22nd and 23rd, from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. both days. The fun can be found at the Freeport Art Museum Arts Plaza downtown across from the Freeport Public Library.

Proceeds from the event benefit a variety of non-profits in the County, and each nonprofit group keeps 100% of the proceeds from their food sales as well as receiving a share of the gate. Two very popular local bands will also be performing. On Friday, Lobbin’ Robbins will play from 5:30 to 6:30 and The Usual Suspects close out the night from 7:00 to 9:30. On Saturday, Greg Terkanian takes the stage first, followed by Mike and Joe.

Daily admission to the event is $4.00 for adults, $2.00 for ages 6 to 17, and children five and under are admitted free.

Local business re-opens after fire

Speaking of local support, Josh Elliott of Elliott Graphix was really gratified at the support he received when his business suffered a significant fire earlier this summer. FREEPOD and TimBeck2 interviewer Tim Connors spent a few moments visiting with him about the experience and how his company has recovered and is once again open and looking forward to supporting other local business.

FREEPOD is glad you’re open for business again, Josh!

Sculpture Walk begins to take shape

The first of seven sculptures has now been installed at the Freeport Art Museum Arts Plaza in downtown Freeport across from the Freeport Public Library! The official Sculpture Walk will open September 19th and all sculptures will be installed in time for the grand opening. FREEPOD will have more details about this great addition to downtown Freeport soon and in the meantime, enjoy a look at the first sculpture with a photo in the print version of this episode.

Car Show at Lincoln Mall

Classic car lovers will want to check out the antique, classic, and hot rod car show at Lincoln Mall in Freeport this Saturday, August 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show, 1st Runner up, Best Engine, Best Interior, and Best Paint. Judging will be done by non-partial attendees and all registrants will receive a dash plaque while supplies last. There will be many door prizes from sponsors, and face painting, a DJ, and food trucks will offer something fun for everyone in the family.

YMCA receives grant for CPR training equipment

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois has awarded the Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois an $11,500 grant for CPR training equipment. The Y offers more than 30 CPR and First Aid classes annually at its Freeport facility and this grant makes lifesaving education widely accessible by covering the cost of equipment, instructor time, and facilities. Participants will only need to pay the Red Cross registration fee. Along with the ability to help certify individuals in the community, this grant allows the YMCA to better certify all of their staff members. To learn more or register, visit https://www.freeportymca.org

Salvation Army needs

The Salvation Army in Freeport needs non-perishable food items such as cereal, canned vegetables, and boxed meals for the food pantry programs. There also is a need for cases of water with the hot weather, and fresh produce always in demand. All donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 106 West Exchange Street in Freeport between 8:00 .m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Stephenson County Farmers Market collecting for Salvation Army Food Pantry

Speaking of the Salvation Army, the Stephenson County Farmers Market is doing their part to help and has begun collecting donations for the Freeport Salvation Army Food Pantry. While food donations of any type are welcome, the Market is focusing attention on providing local produce for the Pantry.

The Market, which operates every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to noon in the City parking lot just west of the Post Office, will have a location where local gardeners can drop off their own garden excess, other donatable food items, or even purchase goods from the market to be donated to the food pantry.

The week ahead…

As we look at the week ahead, we’re eager to walk through Paint the Port in downtown Freeport tomorrow, Friday, August 22nd. This downtown street paint party, which supports downtown revitalization efforts, is hosted by the Freeport Art Museum and transforms downtown Freeport into a vibrant outdoor gallery for individuals and families paint the town—literally! Squares for painting may still be purchased tomorrow for $20 at the event host’s booth. The artwork is always lots of fun!

Tonight, we’re looking forward to enjoying the last evening of Music on Debate Square as the John Hartman Jazz Alliance entertains us at 6:30 at Debate Square between the Freeport Public Library and Union Dairy as part of the Music on Debate Square concert series. The shows are free and last about an hour, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Bring a lawn chair and arrive early as the crowds grew to more than 100 people last year. Thank you, Music on Debate Square, for the great entertainment on Thursday nights this summer!

If you’re hungry tomorrow or Saturday, the Cub Foods Brat Stand this weekend will be run by supporters of the Freeport Lincoln Douglas Kiwanis. They’ll be there both Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to serve up brats, burgers, hot dogs, and ribeye sandwiches. In other tasty news, tomorrow, Friday, August 22nd is the last day to order a freezer meal package from the Stephenson County Farm Bureau. Packages are available in sizes for two people or five to six people and include menu items like cheesy ham and potato soup, lasagna, and chicken pot pie tater tot casserole. For more information, contact the Farm Bureau at 815-232-3186 or visit the link in the print version of this episode. Meal packages will be available for pick-up on September 10th.

Finally, please remember that school has begun! Be alert of students walking to or from school and frequent stops by school buses. We hope that all area students and teachers have a great start to the 2025-2026 school year.

If you are looking for something to do this week or any week, visit the Greater Freeport Partnership website at www.greaterfreeport.com and click on “weekly events” for a comprehensive listing of many more entertainment and dining events and activities throughout Stephenson County. You can also subscribe to the City of Freeport’s monthly newsletter at their website, www.cityoffreeport.org . We have links to both in the print version of FREEPOD episodes.

In closing…

In closing, if you haven’t already done so be sure to listen to this week’s in-depth interview with FREEPOD and TimBeck2 host interviewing Tim Cook, Executive Director of Malcolm Eaton Enterprises and Malcolm Eaton’s Community Liaison Brian Babcock about the Eats and Beats event this Friday and Saturday. The interview is available online and can be listened to anytime.

Next Tuesday, Tim will visit with Area Music Director Bill Peterson about creating wonderful music for the community and all the wonderful friends that join in the effort. This pod will post at noon on Tuesday, August 26th and be available to listen to then or at any time after that – just head to our website or your favorite podcast platform to select the programs of your choice.

As always, FREEPOD couldn't come to you without the Mass Communication Department at Highland Community College and our community liaisons and reporters. Thank you, Team FREEPOD!

With that, time’s up for this week. Tune in again next Thursday at noon – or any time after that on our website or your favorite podcast platform – for more about what’s happening in Freeport and thank you for listening!