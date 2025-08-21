Statewide: Giving more hope to those in need of kidney transplants

More than 100,000 patients are on the national kidney transplant list and around 30 people are taken off the lists everyday because they either became too sick for a transplant, or died.

Yet many kidneys from deceased individuals are discarded because the organs are no longer viable. On this episode, we hear about a company with a process to make sure more of those kidneys are given to the people in need.

Also:

* A study suggests teenage brains are maturing faster than usual as a side effect of the pandemic.

* Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains how some communities are trying new approaches to lighting in an effort to preserve night skies.

* Ackerman Family Farms near Morton is a well-known fall tourist spot. But this may be it's last year open to the public. We talk with the owner.

Joe Deacon/WCBU John Ackerman poses with rows of his ornamental pumpkins at Ackerman Family Farms near Morton in a 2024 file photo.

* We head to Iowa where a group of former high school students who missed prom due to COVID five years ago made up for it this summer.

* Peter Medlin reports on a problem in many schools — chronic absenteeism.

* Lisa Kurian Philip speaks with a first generation college student as she prepares for classes.

* Jeremy Goodwin reports from St. Louis where a Shakespeare Festival adapted a play for kids with the help of a famous puppet designer.

* Jane Carlson of Tri States Public Radio tells us about an iconic piece of art in Galesburg that has a new home.

* Rich Egger explains some of the differences in police vehicles over the years.

* Lauren Frost tells us how tattoo removal programs could help people in Illinois prisons and jails find a fresh start.