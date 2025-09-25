© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Federal immigration agents march through downtown Chicago on Sunday afternoon.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Illinois
Feds march into downtown Chicago; top border agent says people are arrested based on ‘how they look’
Chip Mitchell
Immigration agents wearing tactical gear and carrying long guns made arrests in downtown Chicago and the River North neighborhood Sunday. “This is not making anybody safer — it’s a show of intimidation,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.
eastern whip-poor-will
https://extension.illinois.edu
Illinois
Illinois researchers work to uncover the secret lives of whip-poor-wills
George H. McCaskey
Esta Barrett farm at sunset.
WNIJ News
Roam an estate and farm this weekend in Rockford
Jess Savage