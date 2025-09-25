WNIJ News
Feds march into downtown Chicago; top border agent says people are arrested based on ‘how they look’
Immigration agents wearing tactical gear and carrying long guns made arrests in downtown Chicago and the River North neighborhood Sunday. “This is not making anybody safer — it’s a show of intimidation,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.
At a joint news conference Friday, Carlock resident Desi Anderson was joined by state and national lawmakers to announce proposed legislation clamping down on student directory data that is not protected by current privacy laws.
“I’m cautious of some of the things that have come from the HHS secretary," said Rep. Darin LaHood. "What I would tell people is rely on evidence and facts that are based on science."
Conservative Illinois GOP candidate Ted Dabrowski discusses the most pressing issues in the state and how he hopes to deal with them if elected in 2026.
The governor's executive order is in response to economic uncertainty.
On a new Teachers' Lounge Radio Show, it’s time to meet our student correspondents who we’ll interview every month this fall. They’re student journalists from Kaneland High School!Hear that and more education stories and conversations.
Illinois braces for more patients as Wisconsin Planned Parenthood pauses abortions over Medicaid cutsPlanned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin will halt abortions Oct. 1. Trump’s tax and spending law includes a provision barring abortion providers from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.
Rockford outlaw country trio Long-Shot stops by WNIJ to play live and talk with us about their latest album All In.
Republican Darren Bailey stopped in Bloomington as part of a three-leg tour announcing another run for governor of Illinois.
Bailey was 2022 GOP nominee who called city a ‘hellhole,’ lost to Pritzker by 13 points
