From chess to a medical mystery: Great global reads from 2025 you may have missed

The Goats and Soda blog publishes hundreds of stories each year about global health news, about fighting poverty, about daily life in the Global South. Some of these posts attract a slew of readers. Then there are stories that people clearly connect with — time on page is excellent! But let's call them underappreciated in total viewership.

We asked our writers and editors to nominate stories that meant a lot to them and that they wish could find a bigger audience. In the waning days of 2025, it's not too late to catch up with these great reads.

My son loved his first day of kindergarten. It brings up my own bittersweet memories

When his son began kindergarten this week, educator James Kassaga Arinaitwe flashed back to his own initiation into school, growing up in Uganda under far humbler circumstances.

Guess who inherits it all? The origins of a surprising tradition

When parents die, sibling tensions can arise over inheritance. In many traditions, the oldest child used to get it all. In a part of Pakistan, there's a surprise twist: The youngest is the chosen one.

With makeshift jump ropes and hide and seek, kids play to cope with crisis

From Gaza to Ukraine to South Sudan, children play to deal with the stress — and find a moment of joy.

One country's survival guide in the wake of U.S. aid cuts

Uganda is one of the countries that's greatly affected by the reduction of U.S. foreign aid. Here's how the health care system is responding — with trepidation, innovation and resilience.

Scientists are trying to understand how Ebola hides inside the bodies of survivors

Congo is suffering from an Ebola outbreak, but even when the virus is contained there remains a risk. Scientists are trying to understand how it can hide out inside the bodies of survivors.

India (and its kids) are out to conquer the world of chess

Chess is seeing a global resurgence, sparked by The Queen's Gambit and the pandemic impact on leisure time. India is an emerging power player, with 85 grandmasters and intense chess schools for youth.



