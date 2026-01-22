Community Coffee Stops
Join us for coffee and conversation.
We’re coming to your community to hear your thoughts and answer your questions. Let us know what matters most to you. Your feedback shapes our programming.
Save your seat! Click a location below to let us know you're coming.
Jan 22, 2026
Cast Iron
DeKalb
Feb 5, 2026
Blue Collar Coffee Co
Beloit
Feb 20, 2026
Nine East Coffee
Freeport
Mar 5, 2026
Jeremiah Joe Coffee
Ottawa
Mar 20, 2026
Limestone
Batavia
Apr 2, 2026
The Greenhouse
Sycamore
May 7, 2026
Rockford Roasting Co
Rockford
May 22, 2026
Grounds Coffee Bar
Crystal Lake
Jun 11, 2026
Rosie's Coffee Co
Pecatonica
Jul 24, 2026
Cypress House
Rochelle
Aug 6, 2026
The Coffee Barn
Mendota
Aug 21, 2026
Coffee Crush
Dixon
Sep 24, 2026
Society 57
Aurora
Oct 8, 2026
Open Door Coffee
Genoa
Oct 23, 2026
The Hinkley Coffee House
Plano
Nov 12, 2026
The Library Cafe
Princeton
Dec 4, 2026
Hazel's Coffee
Oregon