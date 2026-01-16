-
Every year, Illinois students vote on the Readers' Choice Awards for the books they loved the most. WNIJ's Peter Medlin spoke with English teacher and award chair Nichole Folkman about the books that won in 2025.
Every semester, we feature a new group of "student correspondents." They're students in a club, sport, or activity. We interview them every month and bring you their journey. This fall, we highlighted the reporters and editors at Kaneland High School's student-run magazine "The Kaneland Krier" as they raced against their deadlines.
A non-profit supporting international students at NIU, Network of Nations, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It comes during a stressful time for international students with the Trump administration revoking then reinstating student visas. WNIJ’s Peter Medlin reports…
Elgin High School students have been running experiments and conservation efforts on a creek behind their school for decades. Now, they need some extra help. WNIJ’s Peter Medlin has the story…
The Department of Education closed its Chicago civil rights office. How will it affect Illinois students? The Trump administration recently closed the U.S. Department of Education's regional Office for Civil Rights in Chicago. Peter Medlin has more on what it means for students and civil rights complaints.
The Trump administration has reinstated the visas of thousands of international students, whose legal status they’d previously revoked.
The Illinois State Board of Education announced it’s developing a statewide “numeracy” initiative aimed at improving math performance. Peter Medlin has more…
Illinois used federal COVID funds for tutoring. The funding's gone, but some schools say tutoring is too important to stop. Illinois used federal COVID funding for a high-impact tutoring program. That funding expired in the fall. Many schools say tutoring made a big difference, but can they keep it going without that federal money? WNIJ's Peter Medlin reports…
Illinois may allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees; some rural students say it would make a big difference. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees for particular in-demand programs. WNIJ's Peter Medlin talked to rural community college students who say they'd really benefit if it passes.
The Trump administration is revoking international student visas across the country. Department of Homeland Security has also been terminating students’ SEVIS records. That now includes three students at Augustana College in Rock Island.
The Trump admin revoked the visas of several NIU international students. Other international students are anxious. The Trump administration is revoking the visas of international students across the country, often with little or no reason offered as to why. That now includes students at NIU. WNIJ's Peter Medlin spoke with a few international students on campus who are feeling anxious….
Students take on different roles to host the annual event, which has grown since 2001.